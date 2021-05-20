DVD Talk Forum

Most Dangerous Game (Roku) -- S: Christoph Waltz, Liam Hemsworth -- Premieres 5/20/21

Most Dangerous Game (Roku) -- S: Christoph Waltz, Liam Hemsworth -- Premieres 5/20/21

   
Most Dangerous Game (Roku) -- S: Christoph Waltz, Liam Hemsworth -- Premieres 5/20/21



Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Tynes (Liam Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he's the prey. This dystopian action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin.



All 15 episodes are up now. I watched the entire season last year when this aired on Quibi. It's actually pretty good.
