"Aquaman: King of Atlantis" - Animated series coming to HBOMax

TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

"Aquaman: King of Atlantis" - Animated series coming to HBOMax

   
05-19-21, 10:44 AM
"Aquaman: King of Atlantis" - Animated series coming to HBOMax
Not much details have been released on this Aquaman animated series, but the screenshot released shows that the animation is similar to the failed Thundercats Roar. I don't feel that this animation style will help Aquaman's popularity at all.

