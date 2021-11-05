View Poll Results: Which of the big 3 streamers (Netflix, Prime video, Hulu) originals have you enjoyed the most?
The Big 3 streamers (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon) -- Which streamers originals have you enjoyed the most?
The Big 3 streamers (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon) -- Which streamers originals have you enjoyed the most?
So I'm picking the big 3 even though there's dozens. HBO Max, Peacock and Paramount + are too early in their lifespans to have enough originals to talk about. And same goes with Disney+. They have only been around for a year and most of their current originals are genre shows.
Which streamer's originals have you enjoyed the most? Or have you enjoyed all of them equally? Or do you only have 1 or 2 of the 3? Or are you struggling to keep up with all the originals that keep coming out every week and can't decide? Or do they produce shows and movies that simply don't appeal to your tastes?
What say you?
For me it's between Netflix and Prime. I haven't seen most or had enough time to watch Hulu originals. I'm probably one of the few who have not had dedicated enough time to watch The Handmaid's Tale
I like Netflix, but I think they produce too many shows and many of them get lost without much attention because people have so many things to watch. But most of their shows get the bigger buzz.
Which streamer's originals have you enjoyed the most? Or have you enjoyed all of them equally? Or do you only have 1 or 2 of the 3? Or are you struggling to keep up with all the originals that keep coming out every week and can't decide? Or do they produce shows and movies that simply don't appeal to your tastes?
What say you?
For me it's between Netflix and Prime. I haven't seen most or had enough time to watch Hulu originals. I'm probably one of the few who have not had dedicated enough time to watch The Handmaid's Tale
I like Netflix, but I think they produce too many shows and many of them get lost without much attention because people have so many things to watch. But most of their shows get the bigger buzz.
Re: The Big 3 streamers (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon) -- Which streamers originals have you enjoyed the most?
Placeholder post because we've watched lots but I can't keep them all straight. As others chime in, I can add my endorsements.
A few I can think of:
Netflix:
Aggretsuko - office life anime from the people who made Hello Kitty, but this is more like The Office
Bridgerton - steamy period drama
Stranger Things - only watched first season but it was good
Enola Holmes - pretty good movie about Sherlock's little sister
Hulu -
New Animaniacs seasons
Disney
The Mandalorian - just a freaking slice of fried gold
A few I can think of:
Netflix:
Aggretsuko - office life anime from the people who made Hello Kitty, but this is more like The Office
Bridgerton - steamy period drama
Stranger Things - only watched first season but it was good
Enola Holmes - pretty good movie about Sherlock's little sister
Hulu -
New Animaniacs seasons
Disney
The Mandalorian - just a freaking slice of fried gold
