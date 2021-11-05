The Big 3 streamers (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon) -- Which streamers originals have you enjoyed the most?

So I'm picking the big 3 even though there's dozens. HBO Max, Peacock and Paramount + are too early in their lifespans to have enough originals to talk about. And same goes with Disney+. They have only been around for a year and most of their current originals are genre shows.



Which streamer's originals have you enjoyed the most? Or have you enjoyed all of them equally? Or do you only have 1 or 2 of the 3? Or are you struggling to keep up with all the originals that keep coming out every week and can't decide? Or do they produce shows and movies that simply don't appeal to your tastes?



What say you?



For me it's between Netflix and Prime. I haven't seen most or had enough time to watch Hulu originals. I'm probably one of the few who have not had dedicated enough time to watch The Handmaid's Tale



I like Netflix, but I think they produce too many shows and many of them get lost without much attention because people have so many things to watch. But most of their shows get the bigger buzz.

