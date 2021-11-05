SOLOS (Amazon) -- S: Freeman, Mackie, Wu, Hathaway, Mirren - Limited anthology series -- 5/21/21

Quote:



SOLOS premieres May 21, 2021 in the US and select territories and June 25, 2021 worldwide on Prime Video. Created by David Weil. With Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway. Seven unique character-driven stories. Each character will set off on a thrilling adventure in an uncertain future and they'll come to reckon that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience.



