DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Sweet Tooth (Netflix) -- Based on the DC/Vertigo Comic -- EP: Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey -- 6/4/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Sweet Tooth (Netflix) -- Based on the DC/Vertigo Comic -- EP: Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey -- 6/4/21

   
Old 05-10-21, 01:04 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,223
Received 827 Likes on 616 Posts
Sweet Tooth (Netflix) -- Based on the DC/Vertigo Comic -- EP: Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey -- 6/4/21




Based on the beloved DC Comic, and Executive Produced by Susan Downey & Robert Downey Jr., Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure. All episodes of Sweet Tooth premiere on June 4, 2021, only on Netflix.



8 episode season that will premiere June 4th.

This is based on the DC/Vertigo comic.

Yes, the new Netflix original fantasy shows keep coming.



DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Debris (NBC) -- S: Jonathan Tucker -- Sci-Fi drama from the Producer of Fringe -- Premieres 3/1/21

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.