The Underground Railroad (Amazon) - limited series from Barry Jenkins - premieres 5/14/21

Nothing was given, all was earned. Hold on to what belongs to you. From Academy Award® winner Barry Jenkins and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead comes the Amazon Original limited series "The Underground Railroad". Premiering May 14 on Prime Video.





The Underground Railroad chronicles Cora Randall's (newcomer Thuso Mbedu) desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil. Over the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a bounty hunter who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation she escaped; especially since her mother Mabel is the only one he has never caught. As she travels from state to state, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Aaron Pierre as Caesar

· Amber Gray as Gloria Valentine

· Chase W. Dillon as Homer

· Chukwudi Iwuji

· Damon Herriman as Martin

· Fred Hechinger as Young Ridgeway

· Irone Singleton

· Joel Edgerton as Ridgeway

· Lily Rabe as Ethel Wells

· Marcus "MJ" Gladney, Jr.

· Mychal-Bella Bowman

· Peter De Jersey

· Peter Mullan

· Sheila Atim

· Thuso Mbedu as Cora Randall

· Will Poulter

· William Jackson Harper as Royal



CREW INFORMATION:

· Adele Romanski as EP

· Barry Jenkins as CRTR/DIR/EP

· Brad Pitt as EP

· Colson Whitehead as BOOK/EP

· Dede Gardner as EP

· Jacqueline Hoyt as EP

· Jeremy Kleiner as EP

· Mark Ceryak as EP

· Richard Heus as EP