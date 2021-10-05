Hacks (HBO Max) - S: Jean Smart - premieres 5/13/21
Hacks (HBO Max) - S: Jean Smart - premieres 5/13/21
Debuting with two episodes on THURSDAY, MAY 13, Max Original HACKS explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder). The ten-episode season continues with two episodes each Thursday for four more weeks, and finales on June 10. In addition to Smart and Einbinder, HACKS stars series regular Carl Clemons-Hopkins and recurring guest stars Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter and Rose Abdoo.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus
· Christopher McDonald
· Hannah Einbinder as Ava
· Jean Smart as Deborah Vance
· Johnny Sibilly
· Kaitlin Olson
· Mark Indelicato
· Meg Stalter
· Paul W. Downs
· Poppy Liu
· Rose Abdoo
CREW INFORMATION:
· David Miner as EP
· Jen Statsky as CRTR/EP
· Lucia Aniello as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Michael Schur as EP
· Morgan Sackett as EP
· Paul W. Downs as CRTR/EP
