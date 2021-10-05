Hacks (HBO Max) - S: Jean Smart - premieres 5/13/21

Quote:

Debuting with two episodes on THURSDAY, MAY 13, Max Original HACKS explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder). The ten-episode season continues with two episodes each Thursday for four more weeks, and finales on June 10. In addition to Smart and Einbinder, HACKS stars series regular Carl Clemons-Hopkins and recurring guest stars Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter and Rose Abdoo.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

· Christopher McDonald

· Hannah Einbinder as Ava

· Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

· Johnny Sibilly

· Kaitlin Olson

· Mark Indelicato

· Meg Stalter

· Paul W. Downs

· Poppy Liu

· Rose Abdoo



CREW INFORMATION:

· David Miner as EP

· Jen Statsky as CRTR/EP

· Lucia Aniello as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Michael Schur as EP

· Morgan Sackett as EP

· Paul W. Downs as CRTR/EP