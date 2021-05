Hacks (HBO Max) - S: Jean Smart - premieres 5/13/21

Quote:

Debuting with two episodes on THURSDAY, MAY 13, Max Original HACKS explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder). The ten-episode season continues with two episodes each Thursday for four more weeks, and finales on June 10. In addition to Smart and Einbinder, HACKS stars series regular Carl Clemons-Hopkins and recurring guest stars Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter and Rose Abdoo.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Christopher McDonald

Hannah Einbinder as Ava

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Johnny Sibilly

Kaitlin Olson

Mark Indelicato

Meg Stalter

Paul W. Downs

Poppy Liu

Rose Abdoo



CREW INFORMATION:

David Miner as EP

Jen Statsky as CRTR/EP

Lucia Aniello as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)

Michael Schur as EP

Morgan Sackett as EP

Paul W. Downs as CRTR/EP