Home Economics > ABC > Season 1 Thread
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,799
Received 245 Likes on 214 Posts
Home Economics > ABC > Season 1 Thread
Could’ve sworn there was a thread. This is with Topher Grace and just a great ensemble cast, headed by the 3 adult kids. Funniest scripted show on Broadcast TV since Brooklyn 99. Though it’s still on air, I mean only sitcom on Broadcast tv this funny since beginning on B99 in 2013.
People should be watching this stuff. It’s really funny and well written.
Airs Wednesday at 8:30est, I believe.
People should be watching this stuff. It’s really funny and well written.
Airs Wednesday at 8:30est, I believe.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off