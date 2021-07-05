Home Economics > ABC > Season 1 Thread

Could’ve sworn there was a thread. This is with Topher Grace and just a great ensemble cast, headed by the 3 adult kids. Funniest scripted show on Broadcast TV since Brooklyn 99. Though it’s still on air, I mean only sitcom on Broadcast tv this funny since beginning on B99 in 2013.



People should be watching this stuff. It’s really funny and well written.



Airs Wednesday at 8:30est, I believe.