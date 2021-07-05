SNL 05/08/21 (S46E18) H: Elon Musk, MG: Miley Cyrus
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Im starting this thread a day early...
Season 46 (2020-2021)
- SNL 10/03/20 (S46E01) -- H: Chris Rock, MG: Megan Thee Stallion
- SNL 10/10/20 (S46E02) -- H: Bill Burr, MG: Jack White
- SNL 10/17/20 (S46E03) -- H: Issa Rae, MG: Justin Bieber
- SNL 10/24/20 (S46E04) -- H: Adele, MG: H.E.R.
- SNL 10/31/20 (S46E05) -- H: John Mulaney, MG: The Strokes
- SNL 11/07/20 (S46E06) -- H: Dave Chappelle, MG: The Foo Fighters
- SNL 12/05/20 (S46E07) -- H: Jason Bateman, MG: Morgan Wallen
- SNL 12/12/20 (S46E08) -- H: Timothée Chalamet, MG: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- SNL 12/19/20 (S46E09) -- H: Kristen Wiig, MG: Dua Lipa
- SNL 01/30/21 (S46E10) -- H: John Krasinski, MG: Machine Gun Kelly
- SNL 02/06/21 (S46E11) -- H: Dan Levy, MG: Phoebe Bridgers
- SNL 02/13/21 (S46E12) -- H: Regina King, MG: Nathaniel Rateliff
- SNL 02/20/21 (S46E13) -- H: Regé-Jean Page, MG: Bad Bunny
- SNL 02/27/21 (S46E14) -- H: Nick Jonas, MG: Nick Jonas
- SNL 03/27/21 (S46E15) -- H: Maya Rudolph, MG: Jack Harlow
- SNL 04/03/21 (S46E16) -- H: Daniel Kaluuya, MG: St. Vincent
- SNL 04/10/21 (S46E17) -- H: Carrie Mulligan, MG: Kid Cudi
