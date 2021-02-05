Hit & Run (Netflix) - S: Lior Raz and Sanaa Lathan - Israeli action thriller series
A man's life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident.
10 episode series. Premieres sometime this summer. Netflix just posted the trailer last week.
This is from one of the writers and producers of The Killing.
