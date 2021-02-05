DVD Talk Forum

Hit & Run (Netflix) - S: Lior Raz and Sanaa Lathan - Israeli action thriller series

Hit & Run (Netflix) - S: Lior Raz and Sanaa Lathan - Israeli action thriller series

   
05-02-21, 05:18 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,111
Received 807 Likes on 601 Posts
Hit & Run (Netflix) - S: Lior Raz and Sanaa Lathan - Israeli action thriller series



A man's life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident.



10 episode series. Premieres sometime this summer. Netflix just posted the trailer last week.

This is from one of the writers and producers of The Killing.
