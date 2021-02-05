DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Physical (Apple TV+) - S: Rose Byrne - premieres 6/18/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Physical (Apple TV+) - S: Rose Byrne - premieres 6/18/21

   
Old 05-02-21, 06:54 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,130
Likes: 0
Received 1,028 Likes on 697 Posts
Physical (Apple TV+) - S: Rose Byrne - premieres 6/18/21

Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) is a quietly tormented housewife in 80s San Diego, who behind closed door battles extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice. But things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success. Coming June 18 to Apple TV+

Executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner, Physical is directed by Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing, who also serve as executive producers along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Rose Byrne, who stars as Sheila Rubin. In addition to Byrne, the series also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao.
SOLD.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Bar Rescue (Paramount Network) -- Discussion Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.