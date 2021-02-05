Physical (Apple TV+) - S: Rose Byrne - premieres 6/18/21

Quote:

Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) is a quietly tormented housewife in 80s San Diego, who behind closed door battles extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice. But things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success. Coming June 18 to Apple TV+



Executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner, Physical is directed by Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing, who also serve as executive producers along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Rose Byrne, who stars as Sheila Rubin. In addition to Byrne, the series also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao.