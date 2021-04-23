Ethos (Netflix, Turkish series, 8 episodes)
Ethos (Netflix, Turkish series, 8 episodes)
It's art-house-ish and requires some patience, but this series is remarkable in every respect. I highly recommend it.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11301642/?ref_=tt_urv
