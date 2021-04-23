DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Ethos (Netflix, Turkish series, 8 episodes)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Ethos (Netflix, Turkish series, 8 episodes)

   
Old 04-23-21, 03:55 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 31,956
Received 271 Likes on 189 Posts
Ethos (Netflix, Turkish series, 8 episodes)
It's art-house-ish and requires some patience, but this series is remarkable in every respect. I highly recommend it.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11301642/?ref_=tt_urv
eXcentris is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Parasite -- HBO limited series based on the film -- from Bong Joon Ho, Adam McKay

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.