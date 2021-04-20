Cruel Summer (Freeform) - S: Oliva Holt, Chiara Aurelia; EP: Jessica Biel

Quote:

Freeform's highly anticipated psychological mystery, "CRUEL SUMMER," will premiere with a two-hour event on TUESDAY, APRIL 20, at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. From executive producer Jessica Biel ("The Sinner"), "Cruel Summer" is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate's disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette's guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America. The series stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano. "Cruel Summer" comes from studio eOne and was created by Bert V. Royal. Tia Napolitano serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Napolitano, Royal and Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. Max Winkler directs and executive produces the pilot. After the series premiere, new episodes will air Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Allius Barnes as Vince

· Blake Lee as Martin

· Brooklyn Sudano as Angela

· Chiara Aurelia as Jeanette

· Froy Gutierrez as Jamie

· Harley Quinn Smith as Mallory

· Michael Landes as Greg

· Nathaniel Ashton as Ben

· Olivia Holt as Kate

· Sarah Drew as Cindy Turner



CREW INFORMATION:

· Bert V. Royal as CRTR/EP

· Jessica Biel as EP

· Max Winkler as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Michelle Purple as EP