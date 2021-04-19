Shadow and Bone (Netflix) - Fantasy series from the writer of Arrival & Bird Box - Premieres 4/23/21
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,975
Received 788 Likes on 587 Posts
Shadow and Bone (Netflix) - Fantasy series from the writer of Arrival & Bird Box - Premieres 4/23/21
Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.
8 episode season
This premieres Friday on Netflix
Yes, another Netflix original series to add to your growing backlog of unwatched streaming shows.
One publication I read was selling this as a potential Game of Thrones replacement. Okay.
This is based on a book series. The writer and showrunner of this series wrote Arrival, Lights Out, Bird Box, Final Destination 5 and the 2011 The Thing update among his resume.
Last edited by DJariya; 04-19-21 at 10:20 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off