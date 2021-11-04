Mare of Easttown (HBO) - limited series - S: Kate Winslet - premieres 4/18/21

Quote:

Starring Academy Award(R), Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) winner Kate Winslet (HBO's "Mildred Pierce"), from creator Brad Ingelsby ("The Way Back"), with all episodes directed by Craig Zobel (HBO's "The Leftovers" and "Westworld"), the seven-part limited series focused on family and community, MARE OF EASTTOWN, debuts SUNDAY, APRIL 18 (10:00-11:00 ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Ingelsby returned to his home state of Pennsylvania to write the series, an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present. Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Angourie Rice as Siobhan Sheehan

· Cailee Spaeny as Erin McMenamin

· David Denman as Frank Sheehan

· Evan Peters as Colin Zabel

· Guy Pearce as Richard Ryan

· James McArdle as Deacon Mark Burton

· Jean Smart as Helen

· Joe Tippett as John Ross

· John Douglas Thompson as Chief Carter

· Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross

· Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan

· Neal Huff as Father Dan Hastings

· Patrick Murney as Kenny McMenamin

· Sosie Bacon as Carrie Layden



CREW INFORMATION:

· Brad Ingelsby as CRTR/EP

· Craig Zobel as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Gavin O'Connor as EP

· Gordon Gray as EP

· Kate Winslet as EP

· Mark Roybal as EP

· Paul Lee as EP