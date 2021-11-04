DVD Talk Forum

SNL 04/10/21 (S46E17) -- H: Carey Mulligan, MG: Kid Cudi

SNL 04/10/21 (S46E17) -- H: Carey Mulligan, MG: Kid Cudi

   
SNL 04/10/21 (S46E17) -- H: Carey Mulligan, MG: Kid Cudi
Sorry. Busy day. Will update this later but heres the thread.
Re: SNL 04/10/21 (S46E17) -- H: Carrie Mulligan, MG: Kid Cudi
Carey
Re: SNL 04/10/21 (S46E17) -- H: Carrie Mulligan, MG: Kid Cudi
Youtube playlist for the episode
Re: SNL 04/10/21 (S46E17) -- H: Carrie Mulligan, MG: Kid Cudi
I watched Promising Young Woman this past Friday and wondered just what kind of low brow sketch they would write for Mulligan. Right out of the gate she's in a sketch involving IBS.
Re: SNL 04/10/21 (S46E17) -- H: Carrie Mulligan, MG: Kid Cudi
Some repeat skits, but they were still decent. Probably better than average episode.

The monologue was alright, and Mumford did good.
I really like Cary Mulligan, but she didn't really get to showcase much.

I prefer Kid Cudi as an actor.
