Re: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (S1E04) -- "The Whole World is Watching" -- 4/9/21

Zemo is an excellent character. I feel like I need to rewatch Civil War to remember what he did before this series. Plus, there's a one hour Zemo cut of Zemo dancing at the club (from last weeks' episode, I think) on youtube, which is magnificent.



New Captain America is a tool. Wyatt Russell has one of the most punchable faces. I'm hoping this redemption arc with Bucky ends with him taking the shield and becoming the next Captain America one we are rid of John Walker. Also probably my favorite episode so far.