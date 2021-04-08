DVD Talk Forum

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (S1E04) -- "The Whole World is Watching" -- 4/9/21

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (S1E04) -- "The Whole World is Watching" -- 4/9/21

   
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (S1E04) -- "The Whole World is Watching" -- 4/9/21



Sam, Bucky, and Zemo get closer to the Flag Smashers, while both Karli Morgenthau and John Walker make choices they can't undo.


Whoah. Probably the best episode of the season. That took a really dark turn. Battlestar gets killed and then "Captain America" snaps and commits cold blooded murder.


Re: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (S1E04) -- "The Whole World is Watching" -- 4/9/21
That final shot 😳
Re: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (S1E04) -- "The Whole World is Watching" -- 4/9/21
Zemo is an excellent character. I feel like I need to rewatch Civil War to remember what he did before this series. Plus, there's a one hour Zemo cut of Zemo dancing at the club (from last weeks' episode, I think) on youtube, which is magnificent.

New Captain America is a tool. Wyatt Russell has one of the most punchable faces. I'm hoping this redemption arc with Bucky ends with him taking the shield and becoming the next Captain America one we are rid of John Walker. Also probably my favorite episode so far.
