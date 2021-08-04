Jungle Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says

Quote:

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of Jungle Jack Hanna announced on Wednesday he has been diagnosed with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimers disease.



His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated. Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him, the family said in a letter.



Hanna served as both director and director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for 42 years. He retired at the end of December.



He was named zoo director in 1978, but he became best known for his television programs and appearances on popular talk shows with wild animals.