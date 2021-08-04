Jungle Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 59,116
Received 338 Likes on 213 Posts
Jungle Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
Oh Man. I always enjoyed his appearances on Late Night Talk Shows. Story came out Wed 4/7
Story Here
Story Here
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of Jungle Jack Hanna announced on Wednesday he has been diagnosed with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimers disease.
His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated. Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him, the family said in a letter.
Hanna served as both director and director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for 42 years. He retired at the end of December.
He was named zoo director in 1978, but he became best known for his television programs and appearances on popular talk shows with wild animals.
His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated. Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him, the family said in a letter.
Hanna served as both director and director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for 42 years. He retired at the end of December.
He was named zoo director in 1978, but he became best known for his television programs and appearances on popular talk shows with wild animals.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off