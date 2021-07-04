The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+) -- Fall 2021

Quote:

Apple TV+ today revealed the title of the highly anticipated new current affairs series from acclaimed host, writer, producer and director Jon Stewart. The Problem with Jon Stewart will launch on Apple TV+ this fall 2021 and will be the first project hailing from a multi-year partnership with Stewart.



The new, original current affairs series marks Stewarts return to television since his 20-time Emmy Award-winning run on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart came to a close in 2015.



The Problem with Jon Stewart is a multiple season, one-hour, single-issue series which will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work. Each season of the series will be further explored in a companion podcast to continue the discussion.



The show will be hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, Stewarts longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chelsea Devantez is head writer and Lorrie Baranek is the executive in charge of production.



Apple TV+ has also partnered with Stewart and his production company, Busboy Productions, on a first-look deal on projects to be produced and developed for the service.



Stewart joins an expanding roster of powerful storytellers at Apple TV+, including Oprah Winfrey, Malala Yousafzai, Idris Elba, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kerry Ehrin, Moshe Zonder, Alon Aranya, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Tracy Oliver, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith and Simon Kinberg. To date, Apple has also landed overall and first-look deals with internationally recognized and acclaimed production companies including Martin Scorseses Sikelia Productions; Appian Way, the film and television production company founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and co-run by Jennifer Davisson; Idris Elbas Green Door Pictures; Ridley Scotts Scott Free Productions; A24 and Imagine Documentaries.