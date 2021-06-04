Chad (TBS) - created by and starring Nasim Pedrad... as a 14 year old boy
"Chad," a single-camera comedy, follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy (Nasim Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad's friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother's new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity. Pedrad, who first made her mark on "Saturday Night Live," is also creator, writer, executive producer and showrunner on "Chad."
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Alexa Loo as Su Chin
· Ella Mika as Niki
· Jake Ryan as Peter
· Nasim Pedrad as Chad
· Paul Chahidi as Hamid
· Saba Homayoon as Naz
· Thomas Barbusca as Reid
CREW INFORMATION:
· Hayes Davenport as EP
· Nasim Pedrad as CRTR/EP
· Oly Obst as EP
· Rhys Thomas as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Rob Rosell as EP
