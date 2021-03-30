Stallone developing Rocky prequel TV series
Stallone developing Rocky prequel TV series
Stallone posted this on Instagram yesterday. He just started writing a treatment. Keep in mind, this has not been picked up or ordered by any network or streaming service. Although it sounds like according to his recent post that MGM is excited to hear his pitch
So would anyone hear be even remotely interested in this? Or do think Sly is wasting his time and is better off doing something else?
I'm not sure who really wants to see an early 1970s set Rocky when he was a pretty awful and untrained boxer and before he met Mickey.
So would anyone hear be even remotely interested in this? Or do think Sly is wasting his time and is better off doing something else?
I'm not sure who really wants to see an early 1970s set Rocky when he was a pretty awful and untrained boxer and before he met Mickey.
