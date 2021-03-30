DVD Talk Forum

Stallone developing Rocky prequel TV series

Stallone developing Rocky prequel TV series

   
Stallone developing Rocky prequel TV series
Stallone posted this on Instagram yesterday. He just started writing a treatment. Keep in mind, this has not been picked up or ordered by any network or streaming service. Although it sounds like according to his recent post that MGM is excited to hear his pitch







So would anyone hear be even remotely interested in this? Or do think Sly is wasting his time and is better off doing something else?


I'm not sure who really wants to see an early 1970s set Rocky when he was a pretty awful and untrained boxer and before he met Mickey.
Re: Stallone developing Rocky prequel TV series
I think given the movements he listed, Rocky and Stallone are not exactly the guys to tackle that stuff. Although frankly, I am constantly confused by Stallone's politics (they might just change, depending on his stage of life).
