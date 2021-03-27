DVD Talk Forum

SNL 03/27/21 (S46E15) -- H: Maya Rudolph, MG: Jack Harlow
It's Maya's turn again tonight... so we'll definitely get a Kamala Harris sketch or two.

I have no idea who Jack Harlow is.



Season 46 (2020-2021)
Re: SNL 03/27/21 (S46E15) -- H: Maya Rudolph, MG: Jack Harlow
It was only a brief bit on Colbert's show, but Dana Carvey did a Joe Biden that's better than Woody Harrelson, Jason Sudekis, and Jim Carrey combined. Lorne, were you watching??
Re: SNL 03/27/21 (S46E15) -- H: Maya Rudolph, MG: Jack Harlow
If they are going to do a Kamala sketch, it will actually require some creativity to find something to make fun of, unless they plan to build the whole thing around Biden tripping.
