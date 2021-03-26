Ally McBeal Revival In Development; Calista Flockhart Eyed to Return
Ally McBeal Revival In Development; Calista Flockhart Eyed to Return
The Dancing Babys about to have a rebirth.
An Ally McBeal limited series revival is in the early stages of development, with titular leading lady Calista Flockhart being eyed to reprise her iconic role. The series creator, David E. Kelley, would be involved in the potential sequel series an an exec producer, but a female auteur would likely take the showrunner reins, as Kelly himself previously hinted.
Id be open to the idea of Ally McBeal being done again, but I dont think it should be done by me. If it were going to be done, it really should be done by a woman, he told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2018. If its going to be new, it should be new and different. And I did it: 100 hours.
Ally McBeal became an instant pop culture phenomenon when the quirky legal drama premiered on Fox in 1997, winning the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, landing on the cover of Time magazine, and turning Flockhart into a household name (revisit the pilots biggest moments here). The series also became known for pushing the kind of sexual boundaries particularly within the workplace that would be verboten in the #MeToo era.
In addition to Flockhart, the OG ensemble included Courtney Thorne-Smith, Greg Germann, Lisa Nicole Carson, Jane Krakowski, Peter MacNicol and Gil Bellows. Portia de Rossi and Lucy Liu joined the cast in Season 2. In Season 4, Robert Downey Jr. came on board as a major love interest for Flockhart.
A network/streamer is not attached to the project, but Hulu would be one logical destination for Ally considering its under the same Disney corporate umbrella as the shows studio, Twentieth Television (which declined to comment for this story). Additionally, Hulu is currently home to all five seasons of the show.
Something about the 90's archaic computer generated dancing baby is something I don't think will quite resonate with today's American audience. Neither will this show for that matter.
I never "got" the whole dancing baby thing.
But I still get a good laugh out of the piss-take Millennium did on it...
I know it was popular back in the day, but has this show been relevant at all since it ended? I cant even think of the last time it was referenced or talked about.
