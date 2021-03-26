DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Ally McBeal Revival In Development; Calista Flockhart Eyed to Return

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Ally McBeal Revival In Development; Calista Flockhart Eyed to Return

   
Old 03-26-21, 11:58 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,749
Likes: 0
Received 937 Likes on 631 Posts
Ally McBeal Revival In Development; Calista Flockhart Eyed to Return
The Dancing Babys about to have a rebirth.

An Ally McBeal limited series revival is in the early stages of development, with titular leading lady Calista Flockhart being eyed to reprise her iconic role. The series creator, David E. Kelley, would be involved in the potential sequel series an an exec producer, but a female auteur would likely take the showrunner reins, as Kelly himself previously hinted.

Id be open to the idea of Ally McBeal being done again, but I dont think it should be done by me. If it were going to be done, it really should be done by a woman, he told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2018. If its going to be new, it should be new and different. And I did it: 100 hours.

Ally McBeal became an instant pop culture phenomenon when the quirky legal drama premiered on Fox in 1997, winning the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, landing on the cover of Time magazine, and turning Flockhart into a household name (revisit the pilots biggest moments here). The series also became known for pushing the kind of sexual boundaries  particularly within the workplace  that would be verboten in the #MeToo era.

In addition to Flockhart, the OG ensemble included Courtney Thorne-Smith, Greg Germann, Lisa Nicole Carson, Jane Krakowski, Peter MacNicol and Gil Bellows. Portia de Rossi and Lucy Liu joined the cast in Season 2. In Season 4, Robert Downey Jr. came on board as a major love interest for Flockhart.

A network/streamer is not attached to the project, but Hulu would be one logical destination for Ally considering its under the same Disney corporate umbrella as the shows studio, Twentieth Television (which declined to comment for this story). Additionally, Hulu is currently home to all five seasons of the show.
https://tvline.com/2021/03/26/ally-m...khart-revival/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-26-21, 12:03 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 15,821
Received 262 Likes on 210 Posts
Re: Ally McBeal Revival In Development; Calista Flockhart Eyed to Return
Something about the 90's archaic computer generated dancing baby is something I don't think will quite resonate with today's American audience. Neither will this show for that matter.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-26-21, 12:21 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 7,354
Received 165 Likes on 142 Posts
Re: Ally McBeal Revival In Development; Calista Flockhart Eyed to Return
Who asked for this? Lrrrr, ruler of planet Omicron Persei 8?
Paff is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
majorjoe23 (03-26-21)
Old 03-26-21, 12:27 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 34,963
Received 463 Likes on 342 Posts
Re: Ally McBeal Revival In Development; Calista Flockhart Eyed to Return
I never "got" the whole dancing baby thing.

I remember that little fucker being everywhere in the mid-90s, and thought it was annoying.

But I still get a good laugh out of the piss-take Millennium did on it...



Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-26-21, 12:33 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 21,332
Received 342 Likes on 269 Posts
Re: Ally McBeal Revival In Development; Calista Flockhart Eyed to Return
I know it was popular back in the day, but has this show been relevant at all since it ended? I cant even think of the last time it was referenced or talked about.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Star Trek Discussion (1966-2005)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.