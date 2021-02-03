Vulture's 32 Greatest Character Actors Working Today
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 53,168
Received 1,297 Likes on 793 Posts
Vulture's 32 Greatest Character Actors Working Today
So Vulture came out with an article featuring their choices for the 32 greatest character actors working today. It's a pretty good list. These actors do TV and movie work, but mostly it's TV stuff.
Some VERY obvious choices, some much less well-known but still deserving. I think I knew at least some performance from each of them. I like that they start with rules to eliminate certain actors from consideration (Oscar nominees, Emmy winners for lead or supporting roles, actors who now appear as leads -- complete with names for the rules to indicate notable exclusions).
OOH IT'S THEM! MAR. 22, 2021
Can't think of too many notable omissions within the parameters of the rules besides the amazing Glynn Turman (who if we're honest, SHOULD be ineligible because he should have been nominated for an Oscar for Ma Raney).
Some VERY obvious choices, some much less well-known but still deserving. I think I knew at least some performance from each of them. I like that they start with rules to eliminate certain actors from consideration (Oscar nominees, Emmy winners for lead or supporting roles, actors who now appear as leads -- complete with names for the rules to indicate notable exclusions).
OOH IT'S THEM! MAR. 22, 2021
The 32 Greatest Character Actors Working Today
We asked critics and Hollywood creators: Which supporting players make everything better?______________________________
Can't think of too many notable omissions within the parameters of the rules besides the amazing Glynn Turman (who if we're honest, SHOULD be ineligible because he should have been nominated for an Oscar for Ma Raney).
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 53,168
Received 1,297 Likes on 793 Posts
Re: Vulture's 32 Greatest Character Actors Working Today
For the Bojack fans :
- But sorry Margo, your Justified Emmy makes you ineligible.
My personal favorite, Stanley Tucci is actually twice ineligible for both winning an Emmy in 1999 for Winchell and for an Oscar nomination for The Lovely Bones.
- But sorry Margo, your Justified Emmy makes you ineligible.
My personal favorite, Stanley Tucci is actually twice ineligible for both winning an Emmy in 1999 for Winchell and for an Oscar nomination for The Lovely Bones.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off