Vulture's 32 Greatest Character Actors Working Today

We asked critics and Hollywood creators: Which supporting players make everything better?

So Vulture came out with an article featuring their choices for the 32 greatest character actors working today. It's a pretty good list. These actors do TV and movie work, but mostly it's TV stuff.Some VERY obvious choices, some much less well-known but still deserving. I think I knew at least some performance from each of them. I like that they start with rules to eliminate certain actors from consideration (Oscar nominees, Emmy winners for lead or supporting roles, actors who now appear as leads -- complete with names for the rules to indicate notable exclusions). OOH IT'S THEM! MAR. 22, 2021______________________________Can't think of too many notable omissions within the parameters of the rules besides the amazing Glynn Turman (who if we're honest, SHOULD be ineligible because he should have been nominated for an Oscar for Ma Raney).