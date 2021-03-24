DVD Talk Forum

Dumbo II

Dumbo II

   
03-24-21, 04:35 PM
Join Date: Nov 2013
Dumbo II
I saw on the Fandom Site that on November 1st, 2021 a sequel to the 1941 Dumbo Movie is going to be released. WOW after 80 years they decided to go ahead and make a sequel to one of the Walt Disney Classics! Yoo-hoo it's coming alive again.
