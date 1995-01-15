Star Trek Voyager. When does Season 1 episode 1 take place?
Star Trek Voyager Season 1 debuted in 1995 the same year as Deep Space Nine Season 3.
When exactly does episode 1 of Season 1 of Voyager take place during Deep Space Nine Season 3 anyway? Just curious
Deep Space Nine
3-12, 15 Jan 1995 Past Tense, Part II
Voyager
1-1, 16 Jan 1995 Caretaker, Part I
