American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX) - Season 10 Thread - coming in 2021
American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX) - Season 10 Thread - coming in 2021
As promised, Ryan Murphy has officially announced the Season 10 theme for FX’s “American Horror Story” tonight, and it’s “American Horror Story: Double Feature“!That’s right, we’re getting TWO stories in ONE season this year. “One by the sea… and one by the sand,” a short teaser video shared by Murphy tonight promises.
Stay tuned for more info on “Double Feature” as we learn it.
The pandemic-delayed 10th season of “American Horror Story” is headed to FX later this year, and spinoff anthology series “American Horror Stories” is coming soon as well.
The cast for Season 10 will include “AHS” regulars Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter and Angelica Ross.
Also in the mix this year? Macaulay Culkin!
