Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
Untitled Elmore Leonard series in development at FX -- Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens
https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/jus...ns-1234905405/
The team behind Justified is reuniting to develop an FX series based on the Elmore Leonard novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, with Timothy Olyphant potentially returning as Raylan Givens, Variety has learned exclusively.
Justfied creator Graham Yost will serve as executive producer, with Justified writers and executive producers Michael Dinner and Dave Andron onboard to co-write, executive produce, and serve as co-showrunners. Dinner will also direct. Chris Provenzano, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly of Timberman-Beverly, VJ Boyd, and Taylor Elmore will all return as executive producers. Peter Leonard of the Elmore Leonard Estate will executive produce in association with MGM. Walter Mosely will serve as a consulting producer, as will Ingrid Escajeda. Eisa Davis will produce. Sony Pictures Television will serve as the studio, as they did on Justified.
According to sources, as the project is in the very early stages, nothing is set in stone as of yet, meaning Olyphant could star in the series or appear in a smaller role, but no deal has yet been made.
Justified was based on Leonards character, Raylan Givens, who appeared in multiple novels and the short story Fire in the Hole. Givens was a Deputy U.S. Marshal who is reassigned to his native Kentucky after a controversial shooting. City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit follows a killer named Clement Mansell, known as the Oklahoma Wildman, and dedicated Detroit homicide detective Raymond Cruz who vows to take him down.
Justified ultimately aired six seasons and 78 episodes on FX from 2010-2015. The show was a critical hit from the outset, netting eight Emmy nominations across its six seasons, including one for Olyphant for best actor in a drama in 2011. Character actress Margo Martindale took home an Emmy for best guest actress in a drama in 2011, while Jeremy Davies got one for best guest actor in 2012. The show also won a Peabody Award in 2011.
Should Olyphant reprise the role of Givens, it would mark the second time he has returned to a lawman character in the past few years. In 2019, HBO released a two-hour Deadwood movie followup, with Olyphant reprising the role of Seth Bullock. He also appeared as the character Cobb Vanth in Disney Plus The Mandalorian, who was referred to as The Marshall.
Olyphant is repped by UTA. Yost is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn. Dinner is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Hansen Jacobson. Andron is repped by CAA, Lit Entertainment Group, and Hansen Jacobson. Provenzano is repped by Anonymous and Ziffren Brittenham. Boyd is repped by WME, Grandview, and Marks Law Group. Elmore is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson. Peter Leonard and the Elmore Leonard Estate are repped by Myman Greenspan.
We all need more Raylan Givens in our lives
