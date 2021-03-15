"The Wonder Years" reboot
"The Wonder Years" reboot
ABC finds new star of 'The Wonder Years' revival (msn.com)
This show will be set in 1968 just like the original. If this show is will also be narrated by the character's present day counterpart, I could see this working if the use Morgan Freeman.
Re: "The Wonder Years" reboot
Interesting. Though Im not sure a black kid growing up in the Deep South in the 60s would describe that time as wonder years.
Definitely a premise with a lot of potential though.
Re: "The Wonder Years" reboot
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/tv-talk/65...niels-abc.html
Already a thread. The news of its development has been out since last summer. But the casting of the lead is new.
