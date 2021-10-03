Roger Mudd: 1928 - 2021

Mr. Mudd, who won a Peabody Award for the interview, also narrated The Selling of the Pentagon, a 1971 documentary that exposed a $190 million public relations campaign by the Defense Department that included junkets for industrialists and television propaganda. To anyone who regarded anchors as mere celebrities who read the news, Mr. Mudd was an exception: an experienced reporter who covered Congress and politics and delivered award-winning reports in a smooth mid-Atlantic baritone with erudition, authority and touches of sardonic humor.He worked for CBS from 1961 to 1980 as a Washington correspondent and weekend anchor and was being groomed to succeed Walter Cronkite on the CBS Evening News. When the network named Dan Rather instead, a surprised and disappointed Mr. Mudd resigned.He then joined NBC as chief Washington correspondent and in 1982 became co-anchor with Tom Brokaw on the Nightly News, an attempt to reincarnate the Chet Huntley-David Brinkley chemistry of the 1960s. It failed after 17 months, and NBC made Mr. Brokaw the sole anchor. Mr. Mudd resumed political reporting and documentary work for several years before switching networks again, moving to PBS.At PBS he reported for The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour from 1987 to 1992. He then taught at Princeton and at his alma mater, Washington and Lee University in Virginia, and hosted documentaries on the History Channel from 1995 until his retirement in 2005.Mr. Mudd is perhaps best remembered for the CBS interview with Senator Kennedy on Nov. 4, 1979, days before the senator began his campaign to wrest the Democratic presidential nomination from the incumbent, Jimmy Carter. Mr. Kennedy, heir to the political legacies of his assassinated brothers, had a 2-to-1 lead in the polls when he faced Mr. Mudd and a prime-time national audience.Why do you want to be president? Mr. Mudd began.Mr. Kennedy hesitated, apparently caught off guard.Well, Im  were I to  to make the, the announcement and to run, the reasons that I would run is because I have a great belief in this country, he stammered.It got worse. He twitched and squirmed, conveying self-doubt and flawed preparation, and stumbled through questions for an hour. His campaign, burdened by many problems, including his conduct in the drowning death of a former campaign aide to Senator Robert F. Kennedy on Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts in 1969, was wounded before it began and never recovered.Mr. Mudd, who won a Peabody Award for the interview, also narrated The Selling of the Pentagon, a 1971 documentary that exposed a $190 million public relations campaign by the Defense Department that included junkets for industrialists and television propaganda.

TV News is TV programming, so...Roger Mudd is a name that few know now, but 40+ years ago he was a very well respected newsman. An anchor for CBS, he was second only to Walter Cronkite in stature at the network. He was expected to be Cronkite's successor as anchor for the CBS Evening News, but was passed over for Dan Rather instead.Mudd was a class act, who brought the news with a great sense of gravitas. He was the Joe Friday of network news. Just the facts. He had complete credibility, and was a total professional.