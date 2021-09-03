Heels (Starz) -- S: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig -- Wrestling drama series
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,498
Received 706 Likes on 524 Posts
Heels (Starz) -- S: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig -- Wrestling drama series
"Heels" is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to - or hard to leave behind.
I could have sworn there was a thread for this. Anyways, see above, the first production stills have been released of Stephen Amell's 1st series post Arrow. I believe it's been filmed in Canada right now.
Premieres this summer. I know there aren't many people here who have Starz, so I'm just putting this on your radar in case you subscribe at some point.
This show was greenlit back in 2019 when Amell was shooting the final season of Arrow.
https://tvline.com/2019/08/19/stephe...g-series-cast/
Last edited by DJariya; 03-09-21 at 05:45 PM.
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,498
Received 706 Likes on 524 Posts
Re: Heels (Starz) -- S: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig -- Wrestling drama series
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2568740/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off