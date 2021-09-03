DVD Talk Forum

Heels (Starz) -- S: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig -- Wrestling drama series

Heels (Starz) -- S: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig -- Wrestling drama series

   
03-09-21, 05:21 PM
Heels (Starz) -- S: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig -- Wrestling drama series


"Heels" is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to - or hard to leave behind.

I could have sworn there was a thread for this. Anyways, see above, the first production stills have been released of Stephen Amell's 1st series post Arrow. I believe it's been filmed in Canada right now.

Premieres this summer. I know there aren't many people here who have Starz, so I'm just putting this on your radar in case you subscribe at some point.


This show was greenlit back in 2019 when Amell was shooting the final season of Arrow.

https://tvline.com/2019/08/19/stephe...g-series-cast/
03-09-21, 05:27 PM
Re: Heels (Starz) -- S: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig -- Wrestling drama series
Is Cody Rhodes in it? I know he and Amell are buddies.
03-09-21, 05:42 PM
Re: Heels (Starz) -- S: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig -- Wrestling drama series
Is Cody Rhodes in it? I know he and Amell are buddies.
According to his IMDB profile, he's not listed in the cast.

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2568740/
