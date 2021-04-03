Made for Love (HBO Max) S: Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Noma Dumezwen, Billy Magnussen
Made for Love (HBO Max) S: Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Noma Dumezwen, Billy Magnussen
The classic story of boy meets girl, boy implants high-tech surveillance chip in girls brain... Featuring Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Noma Dumezweni, and Billy Magnussen, Made for Love is coming to HBO Max this April.
I like Miloti and Magnussen as actors, but does that look remotely appealing to anyone? I am not on board for this project.
