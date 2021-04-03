DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Made for Love (HBO Max) S: Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Noma Dumezwen, Billy Magnussen

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Made for Love (HBO Max) S: Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Noma Dumezwen, Billy Magnussen

   
Old 03-04-21, 02:02 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,540
Likes: 0
Received 867 Likes on 585 Posts
Made for Love (HBO Max) S: Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Noma Dumezwen, Billy Magnussen
The classic story of boy meets girl, boy implants high-tech surveillance chip in girls brain... Featuring Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Noma Dumezweni, and Billy Magnussen, Made for Love is coming to HBO Max this April.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-04-21, 02:41 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,798
Received 1,236 Likes on 756 Posts
Re: Made for Love (HBO Max) S: Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Noma Dumezwen, Billy Magnussen
I like Miloti and Magnussen as actors, but does that look remotely appealing to anyone? I am not on board for this project.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Warrior (Cinemax) -- From the creator of Banshee and Justin Lin -- Premieres 4/5/19

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.