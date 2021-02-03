Bosch spin-off coming to IMDb TV
That is great to hear.
So... what do him and Maddie go into business as private eyes working for Money?
It appears that Mimi Rogers will be back and her character will be a lead. Her and Bosch will be working together on a case/cases.
My hopes aren't too high considering it will be IMDBTV but any more Bosch is good to have.
I guess on IMDB TV they are actually getting ad revenue now to help pay for the show and actually make money.
I know a lot of you guys hate commercials and don't watch ad supported streaming services, but if it helps keep it on the air, why not?
Bosch is entering the 7th season and all the talent contracts as dex said were set to expire. It would have been much more expensive to keep it on Prime and have to give talent and crew raises. This is likely a compromise to keep it on in a another form while earning revenue as well.
While Honey Chandler was a character that didn't survive the only book she was in, this does at least sort of mimic what Harry did after he was too old to be a detective. It's too bad they can't use Haller.
This confuses me though. I know Amazon is trying to make IMDB tv a thing but Bosch has been, far and away, their most successful property. Keep it on Prime for fucks sake!
Edit: the contract thing makes sense, though.
