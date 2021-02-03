DVD Talk Forum

Bosch spin-off coming to IMDb TV

Bosch spin-off coming to IMDb TV

   
03-03-21, 03:06 PM
Bosch spin-off coming to IMDb TV
Spinoff with Welliver ordered!


03-03-21, 03:08 PM
Re: Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20
That is great to hear.

So... what do him and Maddie go into business as private eyes working for Money?
03-03-21, 03:12 PM
Re: Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20
Streaming on IMDb TV? Why would I want to watch Bosch with commercials?
03-03-21, 03:12 PM
Re: Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20
It appears that Mimi Rogers will be back and her character will be a lead. Her and Bosch will be working together on a case/cases.

My hopes aren't too high considering it will be IMDBTV but any more Bosch is good to have.
03-03-21, 03:13 PM
Re: Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20
Originally Posted by randian View Post
Streaming on IMDb TV? Why would I want to watch Bosch with commercials?
I guess because itll enable you to watch more new Bosch, which is better than no new Bosch.
03-03-21, 03:15 PM
Re: Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
I guess because itll enable you to watch more new Bosch, which is better than no new Bosch.
I suppose, it's just strange Amazon don't want to stream it on its own platform.
03-03-21, 03:16 PM
Re: Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20
Originally Posted by randian View Post
I suppose, it's just strange Amazon don't want to stream it on its own platform.
IMDBTV is Amazon's platform.
03-03-21, 03:16 PM
Re: Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20
Originally Posted by randian View Post
I suppose, it's just strange Amazon don't want to stream it on its own platform.
I do agree with that and wonder why it is being done this way considering its all owned by Amazon.
03-03-21, 03:20 PM
Re: Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20
Originally Posted by Noonan View Post
IMDBTV is Amazon's platform.
You know what I meant. Stream on Prime Video.
03-03-21, 03:20 PM
Re: Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20
I guess on IMDB TV they are actually getting ad revenue now to help pay for the show and actually make money.

I know a lot of you guys hate commercials and don't watch ad supported streaming services, but if it helps keep it on the air, why not?
03-03-21, 03:24 PM
Re: Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
I guess on IMDB TV they are actually getting ad revenue now to help pay for the show and actually make money.

I know a lot of you guys hate commercials and don't watch ad supported streaming services, but if it helps keep it on the air, why not?
Good point. I imagine an 8th season would’ve required new contracts and salary increases. So maybe this was a compromise that benefits everyone by going the ad supported route.
03-03-21, 03:25 PM
Re: Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
I guess on IMDB TV they are actually getting ad revenue now to help pay for the show and actually make money.
Actually make money? Isn't that what my annual Prime membership fee is for? Putting Amazon original content outside of Prime Video degrades the value of Prime Video, not to mention looks like a sneaky way to effectively add commercials to Prime Video content.
03-03-21, 03:28 PM
Re: Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20
Originally Posted by randian View Post
Actually make money? Isn't that what my annual Prime membership fee is for? Putting Amazon original content outside of Prime Video degrades the value of Prime Video, not to mention looks like a sneaky way to effectively add commercials to Prime Video content.
The movies and shows on Prime video are really only a supplemental feature to what it's main purpose is and that's shipping and Amazon related services.

Bosch is entering the 7th season and all the talent contracts as dex said were set to expire. It would have been much more expensive to keep it on Prime and have to give talent and crew raises. This is likely a compromise to keep it on in a another form while earning revenue as well.
03-03-21, 03:37 PM
Re: Bosch spin-off coming to IMDb TV
While Honey Chandler was a character that didn't survive the only book she was in, this does at least sort of mimic what Harry did after he was too old to be a detective. It's too bad they can't use Haller.
03-03-21, 03:43 PM
Re: Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20
Originally Posted by Noonan View Post
It appears that Mimi Rogers will be back and her character will be a lead. Her and Bosch will be working together on a case/cases.

My hopes aren't too high considering it will be IMDBTV but any more Bosch is good to have.
so basically like the books after he leaves force, albeit slightly different. But fuck yes. I will take it all.

This confuses me though. I know Amazon is trying to make IMDB tv a thing but Bosch has been, far and away, their most successful property. Keep it on Prime for fucks sake!

Edit: the contract thing makes sense, though.
