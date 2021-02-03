The Flash (CW) -- Season 7 -- Premieres 3/2/21
The Flash (CW) -- Season 7 -- Premieres 3/2/21
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
SEASON PREMIERE
THE FLASH
"All's Wells That Ends Wells" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)
SEASON PREMIERE - When an experiment to save Barry's (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Certo (#701). Original airdate 3/2/2021.
Read more: Listings - FLASH, THE on The CW | TheFutonCritic.com
FYI, this was already renewed for an 8th season
The season premiere is a re-working of episode 20 from last season. They were shut down while filming episode 20. So the producers had to re-work it to make it the 7th season opener.
Eric Wallace, the showrunner, says they had to change about 20% of it
https://tvline.com/2021/02/28/the-fl...s-chillblaine/
The current arc from season 6 with Eva will be wrapped up by episode 3, which were written for last season. Episode 703 as Wallace said in the interview was originally written as episode 622 (the finale), so it had to be re-worked as well.
https://ew.com/tv/the-flash-season-6...-eric-wallace/
