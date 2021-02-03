The Flash (CW) -- Season 7 -- Premieres 3/2/21

Quote:

TUESDAY, MARCH 2SEASON PREMIERETHE FLASH"All's Wells That Ends Wells" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)SEASON PREMIERE - When an experiment to save Barry's (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Certo (#701). Original airdate 3/2/2021.