WGN America is gone and now rebranded as NewsNation

WGN America is gone and now rebranded as NewsNation

   
WGN America is gone and now rebranded as NewsNation
We all needed another news channel

I think they stopped airing Cubs games on national TV years ago unless they only aired in Chicago.


WGN America is now NewsNation and with a brand new network comes a brand new lineup:
  • 6-7 p.m. ET: NEWSNATION EARLY EDITION with Nichole Berlie
  • 7-8 p.m. ET: THE DONLON REPORT
  • 8-10 p.m. ET: NEWSNATION PRIME with Marni Hughes, Rob Nelson, and Albert Ramon
  • 10-11 p.m. ET: BANFIELD

https://www.newsnationnow.com/network/
Re: WGN America is gone and now rebranded as NewsNation
Simple reason why they rebranded. Nobody watched it. They tried original shows and nobody watched them. They tried buying shows from Canada and Europe to save money and still nobody watched them.

The abundance of cable and streaming options was bound to kill a small network like this.
