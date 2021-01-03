Pacific Rim: The Black (Netflix) -- Animated series based on the movies -- Premieres 3/4/21
Trailers:
There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.
I don't know how much interest there is in TV Talk for animated series. But Pacific Rim was a well known movie. Don't know if this will spawn much talk, but putting it on your radars.
