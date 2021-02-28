Golden Globes 2021...TV discussion thread, i guess. (Sun, 2.28.21)
didn't see a thread. funny we used to do these and love these and now it's like nothing bc of the crazy years in tv and life and who knows when normalcy will return. not for a long while, i fear.
so if you're watching at 8pm EST, let's discuss. i'll watch as much as i can take. don't know what the structure will be and certainly not looking forward to as i used to in regular times, but i guess we'll see..
