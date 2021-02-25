DVD Talk Forum

The Handmaids Tale (Hulu) - Season 4 Thread - premieres 4/28/21

The Handmaids Tale (Hulu) - Season 4 Thread - premieres 4/28/21

   
02-25-21, 04:07 PM
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,449
Likes: 0
Received 836 Likes on 565 Posts
The Handmaids Tale (Hulu) - Season 4 Thread - premieres 4/28/21
Let freedom reign. The Handmaid’s Tale, the 15x Emmy-winning series, returns for Season 4 on April 28, 2021, only on Hulu.

About Season 4: The cultural phenomenon picks up where we left off, with June’s fight for freedom against Gilead. But the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges, and her desire for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.
Already renewed for a 5th season.
