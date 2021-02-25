Hasbro outlines TV plans for Lady Jaye GI Joe spinoff, Transformers, & unscripted TV based on Board Games

Quote:

Scripted series



Risk — A scripted TV show from Beau Willimon (“House of Cards”) will draw its inspiration from Risk, a board game where players aim for global conquest via war, strategy and diplomacy.



Clue — There are few details about Hasbro’s plan for this animated series based on the popular board game, but Hasbro’s Goldner promises the Fox show will be thrilling and capture what has made Clue so popular over the years. Expect some more adult themes with this animated series.



Transformers — In addition to films, Hasbro is expected to release two new Transformers shows. One is called “Bot Bots,” which is a 20-episode animated comedy series slated to debut on Netflix. The other is an animated series made in partnership with Nickelodeon. This series will have 26 half-hour episodes.



My Little Pony — Following the debut of a My Little Pony movie on Netflix, Hasbro will launch a television series featuring Sunny Starscout and her friends.



Power Rangers — Hasbro is currently in the process of filming a new series called “Dino Fury.”



G.I. Joe — The company has plans to bring a live-action G.I. Joe series to Amazon. The series will be centered around the undercover operative Lady Jaye and connect to the larger G.I. Joe universe.



Magic the Gathering — An animated show will head to Netflix, the company announced Thursday.



Dungeons & Dragons— Hasbro is developing television series based on the iconic tabletop game that will debut after the feature film.



“Kiya” — Hasbro revealed a new series from eOne called “Kiya,” which centers around a superhero who saves the day with martial arts and dance. The series, originating from South Africa, is for kids ages 3 to 6 and will debut on Disney Jr. and Disney+ in 2023. The series will have 52 episodes that are each around 11 minutes long.

Unscripted TV



Hasbro has already released a baking show based on its Candy Land board game with Food Network, but it’s not stopping there. The company is looking to do more unscripted and competition shows with other properties in the future.



Hasbro is looking toward Monopoly, Mouse Trap, Easy Bake, Operation, Nerf and Play-Doh for these projects.



Goldner teased that Nerf and Mouse Trap will feature large obstacle-course elements like those seen in shows such as “Wipeout” and feats of athleticism.