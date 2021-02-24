DVD Talk Forum

Road Rules Revival on Paramount+
Road Rules will returning on Paramount+
A reboot of the classic MTV reality competition Road Rules will introduce viewers to a new roster of “Road Warriors.” Per the synopsis, “these strangers will be abandoned in a far-flung location and stripped of their modern-day luxuries by boarding a restricted life in an RV, traveling from location to location. They will be guided by a set of clues, odd jobs, and missions for money. If they last to the end of the trip, they walk away with the life changing prize.”
https://tvline.com/2021/02/24/drag-r...les-challenge/
Re: Road Rules Revival on Paramount+
Fantastic. Hopefully, this will help the casting pool of The Challenge a bit more.
