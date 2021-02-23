Star Trek Next Generation's Best of Both Worlds felt like a final good bye finale
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Star Trek Next Generation's Best of Both Worlds felt like a final good bye finale
watching Best of Both Worlds Part 1 and the episode felt like a series finale good bye episode where Riker got an invitation to the Melbourne ship and dunno if because of Picard's recent mind meld with Sarek, Picard felt a little off during part 1 of Best of Both Worlds
