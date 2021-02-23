DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Superman & Lois (CW) -- Season 1 -- Premieres 2/23/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Superman & Lois (CW) -- Season 1 -- Premieres 2/23/21

   
Old 02-23-21, 03:21 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,246
Received 669 Likes on 492 Posts
Superman & Lois (CW) -- Season 1 -- Premieres 2/23/21



TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

SERIES PREMIERE

SUPERMAN & LOIS

"Pilot" - (8:00:00-9:30:50 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

SERIES PREMIERE - In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when both a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") and impassioned self-made mogul Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner, "Tyrant") enter their lives. (#101). The episode was directed by Lee Toland Krieger and Todd Helbing wrote the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing. Original airdate 2/23/2021. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.


Read more: Listings - SUPERMAN & LOIS on The CW | TheFutonCritic.com Listings - SUPERMAN & LOIS on The CW | TheFutonCritic.com



15 episodes are scheduled for Season 1

Tonight is a 90 minute episode

At 9:30pm ET will be a 30 minute special about the series


This is from the original showrunner of The Flash.




The original thread about when the show was first announced is here:

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/tv-talk/64...coming-cw.html


DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-23-21, 03:22 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,439
Received 238 Likes on 164 Posts
Re: Superman & Lois (CW) -- Season 1 -- Premieres 2/23/21
Hopefully the rumors are true about them taking the reins off of not using a specific character.
Deftones is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Rookie (ABC) -- Season 3 Thread -- Premieres 1/3/21

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.