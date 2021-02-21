Tell Me Your Secrets (Amazon) -- S: Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman -- Premieres 2/19/21

Quote:

Tell Me Your Secrets is a complex thriller revolving around three characters, each with troubling pasts clouding their intersecting motives: Emma (Lily Rabe) is a young woman who once loved a dangerous killer, John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate for redemption, and a grieving mother Mary (Amy Brenneman) who is obsessed with finding her missing daughter.











10 episode season

Just noticed that this premiered yesterday on Prime video. Apparently this was picked up from TNT. This was filmed in 2018, but TNT dropped it, so Amazon bought the rights.Here's the story about it getting picked up late last year.This was likely a leftover production under the Kevin Reilly regime. He used to run Turner and ordered a bunch of darker serialized shows that TNT kind of moved away from.Just bringing this up because Lily Rabe became known from doing American Horror Story recently and also on The Undoing recently.