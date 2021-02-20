Re: A Fans/Audience Say So

Well, if that's the case, then explain how Sasha Calle, an unknown actress who had a part in a soap beat out hundreds of actresses for the role of Supergirl.



Also, Rebecca Breeds, an unknown Aussie actress, was cast as the lead of Clarice. Sullivan Stapleton, no one knew who the hell this guy was. He was an Aussie actor who was in a small cable show that almost no one watched. Got cast as the lead of Blindspot which lasted 5 years. I'm sure there are hundreds and hundreds of others who were more well known than him that could have been cast.



Because they did well in their auditions and were the right fit. Not someone who has a connection to a connection. Some people just aren't the right fit even if they're known.