A Fans/Audience Say So

   
A Fans/Audience Say So
READ THIS EVERYONE...Hopefully soon...The keyword "sometimes" we have some good movie/show writers, casting directors, and directors but it seems like the majority of them are BAD or LAZY writers, casting directors, and directors. What do y'all think? I think it's a GREAT IDEA! This would be interesting.

Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
I think this is an idea that is . . . the opposite of smart.
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
No offense, but "fans" make the worst writers and casting directors and such.
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
If you really think about it...it's definitely the opposite of dumb.
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
The people who usually are hired as casting directors have backgrounds in drama and theater. Some have even won Emmys, Tony’s and Academy Awards for their work casting a show or movie. Why would a studio listen to some nobody for their opinion?
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
Now, I'm not going to say that because you could have some that are better than the ones that are in the movie industry business. I mean if you ask me, it's not like some of them are doing their job anyways.

It could go like that or just have the fans/audience pick the faces of who they think would play the role well, cause some of them would probably pick the same person anyways. The faces that are mentioned the most could be put in a poll to narrow down the chosen face for that role.
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
Casting is probably the one area fans may get right. Casting is rarely about the best fit for a role inside the business. The other decisions are too wide open for outsiders to really make a call on.
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
Casting a show or movie isn’t American Idol. There’s a process. Auditions, seeing tapes, chemistry tests. You just can’t throw faces on a computer screen and ask Americans to vote now.
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
That is what society wants you to think. People in the industry are in there and are getting paid for terrible movies/shows. So, really what they have won doesn't really mean that they actually won it. It's all a family, friend, someone helped the other in a difficult situation and finds a way to pay that person back, or a secret that they're keeping and don't want it to get out business kind of thing.
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
Well, if that's the case, then explain how Sasha Calle, an unknown actress who had a part in a soap beat out hundreds of actresses for the role of Supergirl.

Also, Rebecca Breeds, an unknown Aussie actress, was cast as the lead of Clarice. Sullivan Stapleton, no one knew who the hell this guy was. He was an Aussie actor who was in a small cable show that almost no one watched. Got cast as the lead of Blindspot which lasted 5 years. I'm sure there are hundreds and hundreds of others who were more well known than him that could have been cast.

Because they did well in their auditions and were the right fit. Not someone who has a connection to a connection. Some people just aren't the right fit even if they're known.
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
Originally Posted by NicoleGvaRose View Post
If you really think about it...it's definitely the opposite of dumb.
Since you also started the Buffy reboot thread, go ahead in this thread and explain how the public would choose a new Buffy, so we can understand how great it would work.
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
This will be a process the writers write a movie/show, post the movie/show online with a summary of the movie with role parts, have people view it and pick who they want to play that role, the most faces picked will be put in a poll, people will go from there. Boom characters picked.

Audition tapes are pointless they're some terrible actors/actresses in the industry already anyways.
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
Didn't Rosario Dawson end up playing Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian (and the upcoming Ahsoka Tano series) becuase of fan pressure?

Seems to have worked out well for all involved...
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
Probably something has been done or would have been done. No one would never know what the industry does or doing to the people in it, but the ones in it themselves.
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
I've seen Rosario Dawson before, but never watched or heard of The Mandalorian
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
Originally Posted by NicoleGvaRose View Post
I've seen Rosario Dawson before, but never watched or heard of The Mandalorian
Okay you've lost all credibility there.

Mods please lock this thread.
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
All I know is that if I didn't think of this, but someone that's famous or well known did it will be an entirely different story for everyone.
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
Originally Posted by NicoleGvaRose View Post
This will be a process the writers write a movie/show, post the movie/show online with a summary of the movie with role parts, have people view it and pick who they want to play that role, the most faces picked will be put in a poll, people will go from there. Boom characters picked.

Audition tapes are pointless they're some terrible actors/actresses in the industry already anyways.
So let's skip over the part where writers are posting their intellectual property online.

There's a movie where the lead is a female in her early 20s and Zendaya wins the poll, but she's too expensive for the production. And then?
Re: A Fans/Audience Say So
Well, there's a reboot/remake of every other movies/shows. Some of them are a disappointment. I don't know if you like Buffy, but if you do and they remake "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", who do you think would play each of the characters?
