"Six Feet Under" 20th anniversary
My all time favorite TV drama. I still feel it ended way too soon. It could and should have gone on another 2-3 seasons. Nice Entertainment Weekly tribute.
https://ew.com/tv/tv-reunions/six-fe...3r4BlI4BI9n5Rw
It was a really good show. There was a period midway through where I felt it got too bleak, but it came back and like they say there really stuck the landing in the finale.
