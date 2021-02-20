DVD Talk Forum

"Six Feet Under" 20th anniversary

"Six Feet Under" 20th anniversary

   
02-20-21, 02:06 AM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 10,026
Received 49 Likes on 33 Posts
"Six Feet Under" 20th anniversary
My all time favorite TV drama. I still feel it ended way too soon. It could and should have gone on another 2-3 seasons. Nice Entertainment Weekly tribute.

https://ew.com/tv/tv-reunions/six-fe...3r4BlI4BI9n5Rw
02-20-21, 02:40 AM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,581
Received 1,205 Likes on 729 Posts
Re: "Six Feet Under" 20th anniversary
It was a really good show. There was a period midway through where I felt it got too bleak, but it came back and like they say there really stuck the landing in the finale.
