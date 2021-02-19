DVD Talk Forum

"It's a Sin" (HBO Max) - created by Russell T. Davies

"It's a Sin" (HBO Max) - created by Russell T. Davies

   
02-19-21, 11:11 PM
"It's a Sin" (HBO Max) - created by Russell T. Davies
Very moving British series now streaming on HBO Max. Lydia West has a bright future ahead of her. I first saw her in "Years and Years". Look forward to watching her career.

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/its_a_sin

https://deadline.com/2021/01/its-a-s...MrdArbmO1MbkbE
