WandaVision (S1E07) - Breaking the Fourth Wall - 2/19/21
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Texas
Posts: 8,266
Received 241 Likes on 136 Posts
Re: WandaVision (S1E07) - Breaking the Fourth Wall - 2/19/21
Just watched it. All I'll say for now is that there IS a brief mid-credits scene at the end this time.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off