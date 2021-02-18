Allen v. Farrow (HBO Max) - 4-Part Docuseries, Premiers 2/21/21

The four-part documentary series, from award-winning investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, goes behind the years of sensational headlines to reveal the private story of one Hollywood's most notorious and public scandals: the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then 7-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allens relationship with Farrows daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed.Along with new investigative work  pieced together via intimate home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes  the series includes exclusive interviews on the subject with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators and experts.also examines the effects of trauma on a family, and features prominent cultural voices exploring Allen's body of work in a broader context and reflecting on how public revelations about the personal lives of artists can lead to re-evaluations of their work.HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project a Jane Doe Films Production. Directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering; produced by Amy Herdy and Jamie Rogers; executive produced by Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, Dan Cogan, Tara Lynda Guber, Regina K. Scully, Maiken Baird, Ian Darling, Steve Cohen & Paula Froehle,The Lozen Foundation, Debbie L. McLeod, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous; edited by Mikaela Shwer and Parker Laramie; music by Michael Abels.