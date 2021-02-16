Re: Kenan (NBC) -- S: Kenan Thompson, Don Johnson -- EP: Lorne Michaels -- Premieres 2/16/21

I liked it. I mentioned it in the Young Rock thread but it was a bit darker than I thought with the plotline with the wife (I hadn't read anything about the show beforehand).



Having Don Johnson as his live in old school father-in-law was an inspired decision, I think.