Kenan (NBC) -- S: Kenan Thompson, Don Johnson -- EP: Lorne Michaels -- Premieres 2/16/21
Kenan, a recently widowed host of Atlanta's #2 morning show, struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the "help" he gets from his father-in-law and his brother/manager/house guest.
Read more: Listings - KENAN on NBC | TheFutonCritic.com Listings - KENAN on NBC | TheFutonCritic.com
This premiered last night with Young Rock
I'll probably check both of them out later today on Hulu.
Apparently this show shoots in LA and Kenan had to fly back and forth to NY to do SNL still
https://deadline.com/2021/01/kenan-t...bc-1234680979/
Re: Kenan (NBC) -- S: Kenan Thompson, Don Johnson -- EP: Lorne Michaels -- Premieres 2/16/21
Forgot this premiered last night. I like Kenan so Im kind of interested in giving this show a chance.
Re: Kenan (NBC) -- S: Kenan Thompson, Don Johnson -- EP: Lorne Michaels -- Premieres 2/16/21
I liked it. I mentioned it in the Young Rock thread but it was a bit darker than I thought with the plotline with the wife (I hadn't read anything about the show beforehand).
Having Don Johnson as his live in old school father-in-law was an inspired decision, I think.
Re: Kenan (NBC) -- S: Kenan Thompson, Don Johnson -- EP: Lorne Michaels -- Premieres 2/16/21
For me Don Johnson is as big a draw for me as Kenan. Looking forward to this when I get a chance.
