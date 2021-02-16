Young Rock (NBC) -- Comedy based on The Rock's life -- Premieres 2/16/21
"YOUNG ROCK"
"WORKING THE GIMMICK" ORIGINAL
02/16/2021 (08:00PM - 08:31PM) (Tuesday) : As Dwayne Johnson runs for president in 2032, he reflects on his surreal life that's helped shape him into the man he is today. From growing up in a resilient family surrounded by wrestling icons, navigating rebellious teen years, to playing NCAA football at the U. This is how the boy became the man. TV-14
This premieres tonight. It's a 30 minute comedy loosely based on Dwayne Johnson's childhood and teen years in an alternate world.
It's an 11 episode season
This is from the creator of Fresh off the Boat.
I didn't know this was based on an "alternate reality" for his narrations. Interesting that the reality he chose is one where he's running for Pres in the future.
