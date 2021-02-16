DVD Talk Forum

Young Rock (NBC) -- Comedy based on The Rock's life -- Premieres 2/16/21

TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

02-16-21, 03:15 PM
"YOUNG ROCK"

"WORKING THE GIMMICK" ORIGINAL

02/16/2021 (08:00PM - 08:31PM) (Tuesday) : As Dwayne Johnson runs for president in 2032, he reflects on his surreal life that's helped shape him into the man he is today. From growing up in a resilient family surrounded by wrestling icons, navigating rebellious teen years, to playing NCAA football at the U. This is how the boy became the man. TV-14


Read more: Listings - YOUNG ROCK on NBC | TheFutonCritic.com



This premieres tonight. It's a 30 minute comedy loosely based on Dwayne Johnson's childhood and teen years in an alternate world.

It's an 11 episode season


This is from the creator of Fresh off the Boat.
02-16-21, 03:22 PM
Re: Young Rock (NBC) -- Comedy based on The Rock's life -- Premieres 2/16/21
There is no way this is good, right?

But I'm in. For this and Keenan.
02-16-21, 03:31 PM
Re: Young Rock (NBC) -- Comedy based on The Rock's life -- Premieres 2/16/21
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
There is no way this is good, right?

But I'm in. For this and Keenan.

FOTB was good so...maybe?
02-16-21, 03:34 PM
Re: Young Rock (NBC) -- Comedy based on The Rock's life -- Premieres 2/16/21
I didn't know this was based on an "alternate reality" for his narrations. Interesting that the reality he chose is one where he's running for Pres in the future.
02-16-21, 03:37 PM
Re: Young Rock (NBC) -- Comedy based on The Rock's life -- Premieres 2/16/21
I'll check it out because of Dwayne. Not a big investment.
