Young Rock (NBC) -- Comedy based on The Rock's life -- Premieres 2/16/21

"YOUNG ROCK""WORKING THE GIMMICK" ORIGINAL02/16/2021 (08:00PM - 08:31PM) (Tuesday) : As Dwayne Johnson runs for president in 2032, he reflects on his surreal life that's helped shape him into the man he is today. From growing up in a resilient family surrounded by wrestling icons, navigating rebellious teen years, to playing NCAA football at the U. This is how the boy became the man. TV-14